University of Regina student group setting up ‘Liberation Zone’ in solidarity with Palestinians

In an act of solidarity with Palestinians, the University of Regina’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group will be holding a protest on Friday.

Adhika Ezra, U of R social studies student, says it’s important to get involved in the movement to advocate locally and spread awareness.

“The SJP is going to set up a Liberation Zone … There will be various teachings, we’ll have a communal meal, there will be a prayer time,” said Ezra. “The liberation zone … signifies that we want to create a space that is open for everyone to learn about liberation, to be in community, to protest against the genocide. This is like a collective space.”

Ezra said the SJP’s purpose is to stand in solidarity and that they have demands of the university.

“Divestment is the biggest demand,” he said. “That’s what we’re there for. We’re there for solidarity … to occupy space together. There’s no space for hate. There’s no space for confrontation and we will not engage in that.”

An email from U of R spokesperson Paul Dederick stated the university is committed to protecting and supporting the right of freedom of speech and fostering a peaceful environment of respectful dialogue, debate, and engagement on its campuses.

“All members of our campus community have the right to learn, live, and work in an environment free from discrimination and harassment. Protective Services will be on-site to monitor the event and ensure everyone’s safety,” stated Dederick. “During a time when universities across Canada and the U.S. are experiencing divisions and tensions, it is imperative to build understanding – not by silencing people, but by encouraging peaceful civil discourse as essential to freedom of speech and ultimately, democracy itself.”

The sit-in event will be held at the U of R’s Dr. Lloyd Barber Academic Green starting at 10: 00 a.m.