Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old girl killed in Chemawawin Cree Nation, teen faces murder charge

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 11:12 pm
1 min read
14-year-old girl killed in Chemawawin Cree Nation, teen faces murder charge - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teen girl is dead and another teen has been charged after a homicide in Chemawawin Cree Nation.

It happened Monday morning just after 1 a.m., when police were called to the community nursing station after being told of a 14-year-old girl with serious injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The girl was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

Trending Now

19-year-old Kingsley Lachose was arrested later in the day and has been charged with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a release order.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices