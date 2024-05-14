14-year-old girl killed in Chemawawin Cree Nation, teen faces murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

A teen girl is dead and another teen has been charged after a homicide in Chemawawin Cree Nation.

It happened Monday morning just after 1 a.m., when police were called to the community nursing station after being told of a 14-year-old girl with serious injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The girl was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

19-year-old Kingsley Lachose was arrested later in the day and has been charged with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a release order.