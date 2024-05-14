‘Taxpayers’ hard-earned money’: Kelowna city councillor opts out of pay raise

Send this page to someone via email

Only one Kelowna city councillor chose not to accept the controversial 35-per cent pay hike voted in last month.

City clerk Laura Bentley said Tuesday that Ron Cannan chose not to receive the pay increase that would have raised his salary from $43,000 to $58,000. Councillors have until the end of Tuesday to opt out.

“I believe citizens elected me to provide my viewpoint from over 40 years of business and political experience,” Cannan said in an email.

“When I ran for council in 2022 I didn’t run based on the salary. I wanted to use my experience and knowledge to address important issues and provide positive leadership in our community.”

Cannan went on to say he’d heard from many Kelowna residents who are facing hard times financially as a result of the high interest rates and inflationary pressures.

“Property taxes also continue to increase higher than inflation,” Cannan said.

“I think most folks would like to be in a position to give themselves a 35-per cent wage increase. However, council is not self employed. This is taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”

Cannan pointed out that councillors received a 4.17-per cent salary increase just a few months ago, so when the option for more money came along, he “thought it was important to lead by example by showing some fiscal restraint.”

He added that he thought the new salary should come into effect after the next election which is the tradition for many councils.

While Coun. Gord Lovegrove, Coun. Rick Webber and Coun. Mohini Singh voiced opposition to the hike, they didn’t walk away from the extra money.

Cannan was not only against a council raise, he also disagreed with council approving a 4.7 per cent tax increase.

He said he doesn’t support growing government at “twice the rate of city’s growth.”

“I don’t support raising taxes higher than the cost of living, especially considering how many residents in our community are hurting and struggling with interest rates at a near 23-year high,” Cannan said at an earlier press conference.