Portage Avenue homicide victim identified as man from Nunavut: Winnipeg police

The victim of a homicide early Sunday morning near Portage Avenue and Arlington Street has been identified as a 46-year-old man from Nunavut.

Winnipeg police said Jack Jacques Kabluitok was found by police around 2:20 a.m. and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said Kabluitok, originally from Rankin Island, Nvt., had been living in Winnipeg before his death.

Anyone with information or video surveillance that might help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).