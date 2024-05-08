More pothole repairs required than normal, City of Saskatoon says

Send this page to someone via email

More cracks and potholes have popped up in Saskatoon than what is usual for this time of year.

That’s according to the city of Saskatoon, which said that city crews are on patrol with hot mix asphalt to make more permanent repairs.

It said that high priority potholes that have been reported will be addressed within 24 to 72 hours, weather permitting.

1:40 Potholes coming into bloom as Saskatoon faces freeze/thaw cycles

Residents can look to see what potholes have been reported and which ones have been repaired on the city’s report a pothole map.

People can report potholes by contacting the city’s customer care centre at 306-975-2476.

The city also noted that residential street sweeping was delayed due to rain, but has started Wednesday.