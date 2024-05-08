Menu

Canada

More pothole repairs required than normal, City of Saskatoon says

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan urged by CAA to point out province’s top 10 worst roads and highways of 2013. View image in full screen
Saskatoon city crews are repairing potholes around the city with hot mix asphalt. Global News/ File
More cracks and potholes have popped up in Saskatoon than what is usual for this time of year.

That’s according to the city of Saskatoon, which said that city crews are on patrol with hot mix asphalt to make more permanent repairs.

It said that high priority potholes that have been reported will be addressed within 24 to 72 hours, weather permitting.

Click to play video: 'Potholes coming into bloom as Saskatoon faces freeze/thaw cycles'
Potholes coming into bloom as Saskatoon faces freeze/thaw cycles
Trending Now

Residents can look to see what potholes have been reported and which ones have been repaired on the city’s report a pothole map.

Story continues below advertisement

People can report potholes by contacting the city’s customer care centre at 306-975-2476.

The city also noted that residential street sweeping was delayed due to rain, but has started Wednesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

