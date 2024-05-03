Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigate city’s 9th homicide of 2024

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 7:09 pm
1 min read
A 30-year-old man who was a victim of a reported aggravated assault incident on April 15 has succumbed to his injuries this week. This becomes the city's 9th homicide of the year. View image in full screen
A 30-year-old man who was a victim of a reported aggravated assault incident on April 15 has succumbed to his injuries this week. This becomes the city's 9th homicide of the year. File / Global News
Members of the Saskatoon Police Major Crime Section are now investigating following the death that is now considered the city’s 9th homicide of 2024.

In a release, police stated the victim of an aggravated assault which occurred last month has succumbed to his injuries this week.

On April 15, a 30-year-old man was transported to hospital following an incident that took place at a home on Chandler Place for an unknown problem.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“When they arrived, officers discovered the 30-year-old male,” according to a previous release. “He was unresponsive and rushed to hospital. Witnesses reported that an altercation had taken place outside another residence on the block.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Saskatoon police treading ‘uncharted waters’ with 8th homicide in 2024
