Call being made in N.S. to expand federal support to private daycares amid ‘childcare crisis’

A Nova Scotia mother is calling on the federal government to expand childcare funding to include private operators.

“This is a childcare crisis,” Andrea Ferguson says of the lack of available daycare spaces in her community of East Hants.

Ferguson says there are few operators in the region other than private providers. She wants to see the $10-a-day childcare agreement between the province and federal government amended.

“All these centres that I’m calling have 200-plus kids on their waitlist and they’re telling me they’re coming in every day, and they’re turning people away,” says Ferguson.

Both her children, ages two and four, currently attend a private daycare.

She put her name on the waitlist as soon as she found out she was pregnant. But now her oldest is about to start school, which means Ferguson is searching again.

“My daycare does not offer after-school programming,” she explains. “Along with many of my friends with kids that are the same age, we’re all in this predicament.”

Ferguson’s advocacy around childcare has earned her a seat as a non-profit board member.

“The province is coming in and saying you’re this one non-profit daycare can you address the childcare crisis in your community,” she says. “That’s a lot.”

Ferguson is urging the federal government to allow private daycares to be eligible for expansion funding to cover gaps in the system.

Advocacy group cautions against private daycare expansion

Meanwhile, Childcare Now Nova Scotia, an advocacy group, warns against the move.

“Nationally, and in Nova Scotia, we follow the evidence that says quality care is provided in non-profit childcare centres,” says coordinator Kenya Thompson.

“When you have care that is provided on a basis of providing good care, as opposed to making profits, you’re going to have higher quality care.”

She also warns daycares that operate as private assets can also be scooped up by global corporations.

In February, Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan issued a formal expansion request to the federal government in the form of a letter.

“That conversation continues,” says Druhan. “I’m actually meeting with Minister [Jenna] Sudds later today. I hope to have something more to update after that.”

Until there is an official response, questions linger for Ferguson.

“I have been in the position where I’ve wondered, ‘Am I going to be able to stay working full-time when my daughter enters school?'” she says.