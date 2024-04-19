Arrest made in connection to homicide near Selkirk and McKenzie

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a homicide in the city’s North End Thursday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to a seriously injured man in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Shayden Duck McFayden from Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder and several firearms-related offences.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Yuefi Fong. Police say Fong and another man were walking in the area when the suspect confronted them, shot Fong, and chased the second man, who fled on foot.

The other victim has not been identified, and his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on who the second victim is can contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.