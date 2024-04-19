Menu

Crime

Arrest made in connection to homicide near Selkirk and McKenzie

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 11:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Homicide suspect charged with second-degree murder'
Homicide suspect charged with second-degree murder
An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in the area of Selkirk and McKenzie.
Winnipeg police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a homicide in the city’s North End Thursday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to a seriously injured man in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Shayden Duck McFayden from Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder and several firearms-related offences.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Yuefi Fong.  Police say Fong and another man were walking in the area when the suspect confronted them, shot Fong, and chased the second man, who fled on foot.

The other victim has not been identified, and his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on who the second victim is can contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

