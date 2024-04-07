Menu

Crime

Man in stable condition after midtown Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 7, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
A police cruiser on the scene of a shooting on Dufferin Street in Toronto on Saturday night. View image in full screen
A police cruiser on the scene of a shooting on Dufferin Street in Toronto on Saturday night. Global News
A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers said they arrived to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital from the scene, with paramedics describing his condition as serious but stable.

Later on, police said his condition had improved to stable.

Dufferin Street was closed while an on-scene investigation took place.

