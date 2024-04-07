Man in stable condition after midtown Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers said they arrived to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital from the scene, with paramedics describing his condition as serious but stable.

Later on, police said his condition had improved to stable.

Dufferin Street was closed while an on-scene investigation took place.