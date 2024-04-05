Menu

Crime

Suspect shot himself during kidnapping incident, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. File/Global News
A 35-year-old man from northern Manitoba is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital after what police say was a self-inflicted shooting during a kidnapping incident.

RCMP were called to the community of God’s Lake Narrows on Monday around 8 a.m., in response to a reported shooting.

After the man was found with life-threatening injuries and rushed to hospital, the police investigation determined that he, along with a 28-year-old woman, had kidnapped another man at gunpoint and confined him in an outdoor location. Police say he shot himself in the process.

The woman remains in custody, and both suspects have been charged with kidnapping with a firearm and forcible confinement.

Police said they anticipate laying additional charges.

Fingerprint match credited with helping identify suspect in Manitoba kidnapping case
