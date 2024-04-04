Menu

Crime

Residents evacuated from Barrie, Ont. street for police investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 9:13 am
1 min read
Barrie Police say a section of Dunlop Street between Toronto and Maple Streets is closed for an ongoing police investigation.
Barrie Police say a section of Dunlop Street between Toronto and Maple Streets is closed for an ongoing police investigation. By Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Residents in downtown Barrie had a surprise wake-up call when police evacuated those living on a section of Dunlop Street just after midnight on Thursday morning.

Police say a section of Dunlop Street between Toronto and Maple Streets remains closed for an ongoing police investigation.

Barrie Police corporate communications coordinator Peter Leon says those in the area were temporarily evacuated for their own safety.

“We have done everything that is required and necessary in the interest of public safety to remove those that would be closely associated with the ongoing investigation. Arrangements were made for a transit bus to keep them warm for the time being, given the weather we had overnight,” he says.

Leon would not say what is happening, citing the ongoing investigation, but he says police have been in the area since receiving a call.

More to come

