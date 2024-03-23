Manitoba Moose host 3rd annual women in sports job shadow program

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose are hosting their third annual Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program.

Saturday is the last half of the two-day program giving eight participants a look into how a professional hockey organization functions, and networking opportunities.

As a part of the program, participants shadowed several departments including game presentation, marketing, and broadcasting.

“Maybe they didn’t know what those roles went into on a day-to-day basis, so they got to hear about that,” said Madison Cardinal, community relations coordinator with the Manitoba Moose.

“As a student, I didn’t know all the different departments and roles that went into making a game. This gives everyone that experience to see first-hand what they’re interested in,” she said.

Caitlyn Haney, one of the participants, said she has been wanting to bridge the gap between her current job in marketing and sports, and thought this program would be a great way to do that.

“I grew up playing sports and I got my bachelor of kinesiology a couple of years ago, ” she said.

So far, her experience with the program has been a little overwhelming. In a good way.

“We’ve heard from so many professionals and gained so much insight from everybody. Those little tips and tricks that everybody has kind of provided us have been amazing.

“Then today, just seeing everybody in their actual roles has been crazy,” Haney said.

Cardinal said the group, including Haney, got to see how replays are made, make public announcements, push the goal score, hear on-air commentators and broadcasters call the game, and learn from marketing and communications teams.

“It’s daunting to apply for a program like this, but if you’re super passionate about it, just go with what feels right and follow your passions because you never know,” Cardinal said.

Haney said so far, she would love to grow into a role like Cardinal’s that connects with the community.

“It’s an incredible experience that I would love to be a part of. I guess that’s why this is important,” she said, adding after seeing what women do in game production is encouraging for her.

“I personally would have seen myself in a smaller pool.”

