‘Out of control’: Reddit group calls for Loblaws boycott in May

Canadians fed up with high grocery prices can now vent in an online Reddit forum called Loblaws is Out of Control.

It was started by a mental health and addictions worker in Ontario who told Global News she started the subreddit after seeing someone post about a holiday planter for $85.

“Everyone was just losing their minds in the comments about it,” founder Emily Johnson said. “It was a ridiculously priced ribbon and sticks, and someone had commented, ‘You know, Loblaws is out of control’. And I said, ‘You know what? This is perfect. Let’s make a sub for it’.”

Johnson said about 2,000 people initially joined the group but when Loblaws announced it was removing the 50 per cent discount from expiring produce, the group grew by almost 16,000 members overnight.

“It was just a lot of people were really, really angry and they felt that this was a great community to voice that frustration,” Johnson added. “Again, we saw another big wave of growth when we had the deal with Manulife. And it just continued to grow from there.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:06 Consumer Matters: B.C. shoppers angered over Loblaws’ lopsided discounts

Canada’s grocers have been facing enhanced scrutiny after food inflation at many stores remains in the spotlight, even though it has slowed from multi-decade highs. Prices had risen by 4.7 per cent year-over-year in November, before holding steady in December.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Johnson said most of the comments she has heard and read come from people who don’t have a lot of options other than a Loblaws store and they want something to change.

The group is trying to organize a boycott of Loblaw stores in May.

“Essentially we’re going to be boycotting all Loblaws own stores for the month of May,” Johnson said.

“If shopping is to be happening at Loblaws stores, we want to be focusing on loss-leaders. So, the items that stores will usually offer at a lower price in order to draw you into the store, to buy other items, and make up for that loss, if you will. And then the other focus is really just trying to get, you know, as much local produce, or small scale retailers. You know, giving them our support, buying local, buying small, going to farmers markets, that sort of deal.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Loblaw testing grocery receipt scanners. Can customers refuse?

Johnson said they would like to see a 15 per cent reduction in prices and the removal of members-only pricing where you don’t have to sign up for an Optimum card.

“We understand that you’re a business and that you’re trying to turn a profit,” she said. “Absolutely. That’s what any business should be doing. But to raise prices beyond the rate of inflation and to continue to add to the cost of living crisis that Canadians are facing today is not okay.”

Global News has reached out to Loblaw for comment on the proposed boycott.