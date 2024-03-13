Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man charged after investigation into alleged sex assaults against children in Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A British Columbia man is facing a number of charges after an investigation by three Ontario police services into alleged historical sex assaults against children.

Peel Regional Police issued a news release about the case on Wednesday, which said that officers from Peel, Halton Regional Police, and Waterloo Regional Police conducted a multijurisdictional investigation into incidents in the 1990s.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The investigation, known as Project Woodland, related to historical sexual assaults on children occurring from 1992 to 1995 in the involved services respective regions,” the release said.

On March 3, 64-year-old Richard Neil from British Columbia was arrested and charged with several offences including kidnapping, uttering death threats, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and forcible confinement.

Trending Now

“There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victims, and no additional information is being released at this time,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Neil was held for a bail hearing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices