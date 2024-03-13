B.C. man charged after investigation into alleged sex assaults against children in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A British Columbia man is facing a number of charges after an investigation by three Ontario police services into alleged historical sex assaults against children.

Peel Regional Police issued a news release about the case on Wednesday, which said that officers from Peel, Halton Regional Police, and Waterloo Regional Police conducted a multijurisdictional investigation into incidents in the 1990s.

“The investigation, known as Project Woodland, related to historical sexual assaults on children occurring from 1992 to 1995 in the involved services respective regions,” the release said.

On March 3, 64-year-old Richard Neil from British Columbia was arrested and charged with several offences including kidnapping, uttering death threats, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and forcible confinement.

“There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victims, and no additional information is being released at this time,” police said.

Neil was held for a bail hearing.