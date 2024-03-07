1 dead after tractor leaves road in Perth County, Ont.

A person died after a tractor crashed in North Perth late Tuesday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County.
Police say emergency services personnel were dispatched to Line 29 between Road 111 and Road 112 at around 11 p.m. after it had been reported that a tractor had left the road.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OPP.
They say Line 29 between Road 111 and Road 112 remains closed as officers are investigating the collision.
