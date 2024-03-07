1 dead after tractor leaves road in Perth County, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A person died after a tractor crashed in North Perth late Tuesday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County.

Police say emergency services personnel were dispatched to Line 29 between Road 111 and Road 112 at around 11 p.m. after it had been reported that a tractor had left the road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OPP.

They say Line 29 between Road 111 and Road 112 remains closed as officers are investigating the collision.

#PerthOPP is investigating a fatal, single vehicle collision in the area of Line 29, Township of Perth East. Line 29 is closed between Road 111 and Road 112. Please avoid the area. ^bh pic.twitter.com/AxzIh0LeL9 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 7, 2024