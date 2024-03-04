Menu

Politics

B.C. environment minister George Heyman won’t run in fall vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman answers questions during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Heyman says he's decided not to run in this fall's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman answers questions during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Heyman says he's decided not to run in this fall's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
British Columbia’s longtime Environment Minister George Heyman says he’s decided not to run in this fall’s provincial election.

Seventy-four-year-old Heyman says in a social media post that serving the people of his Vancouver-Fairview riding since 2013 has been a great honour, but he won’t seek re-election in October.

He says he will endorse former Vancouver city councillor Andrea Reimer to seek the NDP nomination in his riding.

Sitting Vancouver City Councillor Christine Boyle has also announced she will run.

Heyman is a three-term member of the legislature who introduced the NDP government’s Clean BC climate and economic plan to reduce carbon emissions while developing a green economy.

Before being elected to the legislature, Heyman was Sierra Club of B.C. executive director and served three terms as president of the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union.

Fellow former cabinet minister Selina Robinson previously announced she would also sit out the election.

Heyman told the legislature on Monday that he’d had “a great career” representing the residents of his riding.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be in cabinet and bring forth policies and helped to make a difference. It just felt right,” he said.

