Gilgeous-Alexander a slam dunk choice for Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year

Basketball superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has added another award to his already crowded trophy case after the Hamilton native was named the Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year (GHAY) and Bill Sturrup Award winner Thursday night.

The 26-year-old had a dominant year in 2023 and was a unanimous selection to receive the honour. Gilgeous-Alexander was also named GHAY for 2020.

He powered Canada to a bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup last September, Canada’s first-ever podium finish at the event, thanks to a 127-118 win in overtime over the U.S. in the third place game.

The Sir Allan MacNab and St. Thomas More high school alum was also named the Northern Star Award winner in 2023 as Canada’s Athlete of the Year.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished fourth overall in scoring in the National Basketball Association in the 2022-23 season, averaging a career-high 31.2 points per game. He was also tied for third with 1.6 steals per game.

Entering Thursday night’s slate of NBA games, Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the league with 31.2 points per game and is No. 1 with 2.1 steals per contest.

Other candidates for the 29th annual GHAY included Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence, McMaster basketball player Sarah Gates, Forge FC goalkeeper Tristan Henry and Hamilton Cardinals outfielder Tyler Duncan.

Past winners of the Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year include golfer Mackenzie Hughes, swimmer Joanne Malar and hockey player Ryan Ellis.