74-year-old man charged after teen sexually assaulted in Kitchener park: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 74-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that was recently reported at a park in Kitchener.

According to police, a teen was sexually assaulted at Vogelsang Green, at Duke and Queen streets, on Feb. 7.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Officers arrested the 74-year-old man from Kitchener a week later, according to police. He is facing several charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say the man was held in custody pending a hearing.