Headline link
Canada

Winnipeg man’s $5 lotto ticket turns into $1-million windfall

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg lottery winner Denroy Warmington. View image in full screen
Winnipeg lottery winner Denroy Warmington. Western Canada Lottery Corporation
A Winnipeg man is the province’s newest millionaire after winning a cool $1 million on a lottery ticket earlier this month.

Denroy Warmington hit it big on a Western Max draw after buying a $5 ticket at the Nor-Villa Motor Hotel on Henderson Highway.

“There were too many zeroes on my app screen, so I took my ticket to the retailer to check,” Warmington said in a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

“When the clerk scanned it, I couldn’t believe how much I’d won.”

Warmington, who won the prize by matching the seven main draw numbers on Feb. 2,  said he’ll likely use the windfall to get a head start on his retirement.

“I’ve won some money before, but nothing like this.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

