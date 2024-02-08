Menu

Canada

The Split the Pot lottery returns with more chances to win

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 8, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
30 more hospitals are participating in the Split the Pot lottery following a successful launch in the fall. The province-wide fundraiser goes until March 21. View image in full screen
30 more hospitals are participating in the Split the Pot lottery following a successful launch in the fall. The province-wide fundraiser goes until March 21.
The Split the Pot lottery is back.

Following a successful launch last fall, the province-wide fundraiser returns to help support hospitals across Ontario.

This year there will be support for an additional 30 hospitals and 13 more players will have chances to win early bird prizes.

There is a guaranteed minimum $500,000 jackpot prize and a total of total of 51 hospital partners, including Guelph General.

The jackpot will be divided among 13 winners and there’ll be more than two dozen chances to win $76,000 in early bird prizes.

A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will go directly to support hospitals through their foundations.

Tickets can be bought on the Split the Pot website.

The initiative runs from Feb. 8 to March 21.

