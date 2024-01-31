4 arrested after drugs, dozens of guns seized in Peterborough, Warkworth: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people face charges after drugs and guns were seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont.

The Peterborough Police Service launched the investigation earlier this month which led to search warrants being executed Wednesday at a Dublin Street residence in Peterborough and at a residence in Warkworth, south of the city.

The searches led to the seizure of two kilograms of cocaine, 0.75 grams of fentanyl, along with five handguns, 30 long guns (rifles and shotguns), ammunition and a “significant” amount of cash. Four people were arrested, one of them allegedly in possession of a firearm during the search.

Police say some of the firearms recovered were confirmed stolen from a 2022 break and enter investigation in OPP jurisdiction. The investigation into those firearms is continuing.

View image in full screen Firearms seized as part of searches of residents in Peterborough and Warkworth on Jan. 31, 2024. Peterborough Police Service

View image in full screen Ammunition seized in the investigation. Peterborough Police Servie

Devin White, 26, Jessica Sabourin, 37, Tammy Hartwick, 48, all of Peterborough, and Andrew Polmateer, 28, of Warkworth, were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

White, Sabourin, and Polmateer were also charged with multiple firearm offences. Polmateer was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All four were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.