Crime

Man seriously injured in stabbing attack in downtown Toronto

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Two men were injured, one seriously, in a stabbing in Toronto Sunday morning near College Street and Augusta Avenue. View image in full screen
Two men were injured, one seriously, in a stabbing in Toronto Sunday morning near College Street and Augusta Avenue. Mark Bray / Global News
A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries in a stabbing attack in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning, police say.

According to police, reports of a man being stabbed in the abdomen in the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue came in around 6:40 a.m.

After arriving at the scene, paramedics took the wounded man to hospital. EMS also treated another man who suffered minor injuries that did not require further attention, officials said.

One person was taken into custody by police after the incident. Crews remained on scene Sunday morning as the investigation continued.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

