Man seriously injured in stabbing attack in downtown Toronto

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries in a stabbing attack in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning, police say.

According to police, reports of a man being stabbed in the abdomen in the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue came in around 6:40 a.m.

After arriving at the scene, paramedics took the wounded man to hospital. EMS also treated another man who suffered minor injuries that did not require further attention, officials said.

One person was taken into custody by police after the incident. Crews remained on scene Sunday morning as the investigation continued.