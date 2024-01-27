Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police on scene for ongoing investigation in the city

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg police vehicle as seen in this file photo. Global News / File
Winnipeg police say they are currently on the scene for an ongoing investigation in the city on Saturday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m. police posted on social media asking people to avoid the area of McDermot Ave and Arthur Street during the investigation.

Police gave no further information.

