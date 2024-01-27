Winnipeg police on scene for ongoing investigation in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are currently on the scene for an ongoing investigation in the city on Saturday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m. police posted on social media asking people to avoid the area of McDermot Ave and Arthur Street during the investigation.

Several police resources are in the area of McDermot Av. and Arthur St. due to an ongoing police investigation. Traffic, including pedestrians, are requested to avoid the area at this time. Your cooperation and patience are much appreciated. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 27, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Police gave no further information.