Winnipeg police on scene for ongoing investigation in the city

Winnipeg police say they are currently on the scene for an ongoing investigation in the city on Saturday afternoon.
At around 1 p.m. police posted on social media asking people to avoid the area of McDermot Ave and Arthur Street during the investigation.
Police gave no further information.
