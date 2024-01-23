1 suspect arrested after person with a gun spotted near Don Mills Subway: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a person was reportedly seen with a gun near Don Mills Subway Station Tuesday evening.

Officers received reports of a person with a gun in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area just before 7:30 p.m.

According to police, three suspects fled into Don Mills station. One suspect has since been arrested and two others are outstanding, police say.

The suspects are described as males dressed in all black clothing.

The TTC said service stopped near Don Mills station while the transit agency responded to a security incident. However, regular service has since resumed.

Police said no firearm was recovered and there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200.

