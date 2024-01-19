SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors assign Kira Lewis Jr. to G-League team

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2024 12:05 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Kira Lewis Jr. has been sent down to the G-League by the Raptors two days after he was traded to Toronto.

Lewis was one of the pieces in a deal that sent all-star forward Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Indiana Pacers.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors’ Masai Ujiri reflects on Pascal Siakam’s start with Basketball without Borders'
Toronto Raptors’ Masai Ujiri reflects on Pascal Siakam’s start with Basketball without Borders

Guard Bruce Brown and forward Jordan Nwora were also traded to Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Lewis, who was acquired earlier Wednesday by Indiana from New Orleans in a deal that helped make the Siakam trade possible, also went to the Raptors.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Brown, Nwora and Lewis were all available to play in Toronto’s 116-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls last night. Only Brown played in the game, however.

Trending Now

Lewis averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists over 15 games with New Orleans this season.

Raptors 905, Toronto’s minor-league affiliate, hosts the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices