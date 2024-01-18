Menu

Canada

Osoyoos residents continue to balk at looming 39% tax hike 

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 4:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Residents express frustration over major tax hike'
Residents express frustration over major tax hike
Hundreds of Osoyoos residents attended a special council meeting last night to discuss this year's budget. The budget includes an almost 39 per cent tax hike for residents which has led to public backlash and for council to rethink their decision. Taya Fast reports.
The frustration some Osoyoos residents are feeling in the wake of a significant tax and utility price hike was palpable Tuesday night at a special council meeting focused on a budget.

“The fact that we are here tonight after the budget was passed and then another meeting where it was rescinded … I think a lot of other people here feel helpless,”  area resident J.F. Launier said.

Others said they condemned the project, while more pointed out they couldn’t fathom how the exorbitant cost hike even came to be.

According to the town CAO Rod Risling, the whole 39 per cent hike can be chalked up to ongoing issues that have gone unaddressed for too long. Taxes rose marginally in years past, while infrastructure continued to break down. Of particular concern is the town’s water and sewage systems.

There’s an estimated $6.8 million in the 2024 budget aimed at projects dealing with wastewater improvements, and $15.6 million for various water system infrastructure needs.

Click to play video: 'Osoyoos residents facing significant tax hike'
Osoyoos residents facing significant tax hike

The budget, attendees heard, was passed ahead of schedule back in October to allow time for taxpayers to prepare for the increases, however the town has since rescinded the decision.

“I thought the meeting was interesting. There was a lot of information there,” Mayor Sue McKortoff said. “Obviously, we recognize that there is a lot of frustration with what is going on which is why we have received the budget and moved back to third reading. So that means that we are going to take another look at everything.”

While council is taking another look, there is no guarantee that there will be any change to the tax increase.

“I think people should understand that that is part of the next steps. We will answer questions and then we will look at the budget again,” McKortoff. “I don’t guarantee where we will end up with that, but we definitely willing to look at it.”

The town will host another open council meeting soon to discuss the budget.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

