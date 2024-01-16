Menu

Headline link
Canada

Calgary Transit declares snow detours ahead of expected heavy snowfall

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 8:27 pm
A Calgary Transit bus is abandoned after being unable to get up 14th Street Northwest on Oct. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A Calgary Transit bus is abandoned after being unable to get up 14th Street Northwest on Oct. 24, 2023. Global News
Calgary Transit users may have to go to a different stop to catch a ride on Wednesday as the city implements snow detours on Jan. 17.

The snow detours are designed to reduce the number of buses getting stuck and to keep transit moving as smoothly as possible.

However, it could mean some transit users may have to walk further to get to their bus, something Calgary Transit said it takes into account before calling for snow detours.

A snowfall warning sits to areas south and west of Calgary, calling for heavy snowfall expected in amounts ranging from 15 to 35 centimetres Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Within city limits, Calgarians can expect less snow than that.

“We’ll monitor how the weather unfolds Wednesday afternoon and revaluate whether snow detours will remain in effect during the afternoon rush hour,” Stephen Tauro, acting manager with Calgary Transit, said in a statement.

A list of all bus routes under snow detours can be found on the Calgary Transit website.

Calgary Transit snow routes get icy response from some would-be transit riders
