Pedestrian hit, police officer injured after stolen Vancouver cab crashes

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been struck and one police officer has been injured after a stolen Yellow cab was involved in two collisions in Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the stolen cab was involved in a hit-and-run at East Broadway and Kingsway in Mount Pleasant around 7:30 a.m.

The driver then made it to Fraser Street and East 37th Avenue, where they struck the pedestrian.

0:27 Pedestrian in hospital after collision in Surrey

Officers were able to stop the driver at Main Street and Marine Drive. One of them sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The badly damaged Yellow Cab could be seen pulled up onto a curb outside the Hi Five Chicken before it was towed. Shattered glass and plastic littered the road, next to damaged police cruisers.

Police said Tuesday the incident is still under investigation.