Pickup truck stolen in Guelph while owner was at work: police

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a pickup truck in Guelph had to find another way to get home after the vehicle was reported stolen Monday.

Guelph police received a call on Monday just after 2 p.m. about a pickup truck that was stolen from a parking lot near Michener and Minto roads.

A Kitchener man told investigators that his grey 2004 GMC Sierra was stolen while he was at work during the day. The vehicle has a fifth-wheel attachment and a large steel toolbox in the bed.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators went over surveillance video and discovered a dark-coloured pickup arriving in the parking lot around 11 a.m. that day. A man was seen going into the victim’s vehicle and both pickup trucks left the scene heading south on Michener.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a black winter coat with the hood up, dark pants, and black and white shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7194 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.