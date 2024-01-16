Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pickup truck stolen in Guelph while owner was at work: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 16, 2024 12:11 pm
Guelph police received a call on Monday just after 2 p.m. about a pickup truck that was stolen from a parking lot near Michener and Minto roads. View image in full screen
Guelph police received a call on Monday just after 2 p.m. about a pickup truck that was stolen from a parking lot near Michener and Minto roads. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The owner of a pickup truck in Guelph had to find another way to get home after the vehicle was reported stolen Monday.

Guelph police received a call on Monday just after 2 p.m. about a pickup truck that was stolen from a parking lot near Michener and Minto roads.

A Kitchener man told investigators that his grey 2004 GMC Sierra was stolen while he was at work during the day. The vehicle has a fifth-wheel attachment and a large steel toolbox in the bed.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators went over surveillance video and discovered a dark-coloured pickup arriving in the parking lot around 11 a.m. that day. A man was seen going into the victim’s vehicle and both pickup trucks left the scene heading south on Michener.

Trending Now

Police say the man was last seen wearing a black winter coat with the hood up, dark pants, and black and white shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7194 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices