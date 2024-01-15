Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fitness assessment scheduled for woman charged in 2021 killing, castration in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder'
Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder
WATCH: The common-law wife of a murder victim testified in court Monday. She alleged that at the time, back in 2021 - she was the one who found the body of her partner in the home of the accused. A warning, this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Victoria Femia reports – Oct 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fitness assessment will be held next month for a Kelowna woman charged in a 2021 killing and castration case.

Gabby Sears, who is charged with the second-degree murder of Darren Middleton, brought her trial to a halt last month when she fired her lawyers. Now, months later, a time has been scheduled to see whether Sears is mentally fit to stand trial on the charge that’s already seen weeks of evidence presented.

Crown counsel in the case, David Grabavac, said he and opposing counsel had confirmed Feb. 7 and 8 as the dates for the fitness exam.

For that process alone, a new lawyer has been put in place, though will represent Sears when and if the trial resumes remains to be seen.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Grabavac told the court that Sears’s trial got underway with voir dires in October of last year, and halted after she requested a change in counsel.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna man now facing second degree murder charge'
Kelowna man now facing second degree murder charge
Trending Now

During a pre-trial voir dire, Sears, a transgender woman charged under the name Dereck Sears, claimed she was the victim of an assault and that precipitated her fatal attack on Middleton.

At that time, her then-lawyer, Jordan Watt, successfully argued her jailhouse confession to the killing should be ousted from the evidence the Crown could draw on in its case.

Since then, the judge has heard from RCMP officers and witnesses about the gruesome crime and repeatedly looked at video from the scene.

The court heard that a Louisville Slugger baseball bat and box cutter were found next to the body of Middleton on June 17, 2021. His body was found laying next to a tub in Sears’s home.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices