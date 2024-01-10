‘Please help us’: Sister begs for answers after brother fatally shot in the head while leaving work

Send this page to someone via email

The sister of a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the head as he was leaving work in Oshawa, Ont., in March 2023 is begging the public to help solve the case, as police say they haven’t been able to determine a motive.

Durham Regional Police Det. Sgt. Brad Corner held a press conference Wednesday on the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris, where Nigris’ sister Katherine Kollaard also spoke about the impact his death has had on their family.

“Our world stopped nine months ago, and we have been paralyzed by grief and overcome with anger ever since,” Kollaard said.

“This has broken my family and shattered our faith in humanity.”

She said Nigris was never involved or affiliated with anything that would lead to him being shot and it’s not possible to begin to heal with so many unanswered questions.

View image in full screen Michael Nigris, 30, was fatally shot on March 30, 2023. Handout / Durham Regional Police

“And so today, I stand here desperately begging you, please help us. Somebody must know something,” she said.

On March 30, 2023 at 8:24 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 245 King St. West in Oshawa.

Nigris was leaving work at Cash Connections, a pawn shop, when he was shot, Corner said.

Responding officers found Nigris, who had been shot in the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Corner said.

A stolen Ford F150 Raptor that was reportedly used by the shooter was found by police on a dead-end street in the area of the shooting, Corner said.

K-9 officers and a police helicopter responded, but the suspect wasn’t found.

“The investigation to date has not found anything in Michael Nigris’ personal or professional life that would lead investigators to believe he would be targeted in the attack,” Corner said.

"We've been unable to determine any possible motive related to the murder."

The Ford F-150 Ranger was stolen from the parking lot of a hotel in Brampton approximately one week before the shooting, Corner said, adding that investigators have video of the theft.

Investigators are still looking into whether the individual(s) who stole the car are connected to the shooting, Corner said. It’s not clear if they are the same individuals who were allegedly involved in the killing.

On the day of Nigris’ death, the vehicle was dropped off by a suspect in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West in Toronto and then picked up at around 6 p.m. by the alleged shooter, who drove it by himself to the shooting scene, Corner said.

Investigators have canvassed and collected hundreds of hours of video surveillance, he said.

Suspect waited for around 1.5 hours in parking lot: Corner

The shooter waited in the parking lot for around an hour and a half before getting out to shoot Nigris when he was leaving work, Corner said. There is no indication the suspect was in the area other than to conduct the shooting, the detective said.

The suspect then got back into the stolen vehicle before it was found a short distance away on Dundee Avenue not long after, Corner said.

It’s not clear how the suspect left the scene where the vehicle was dropped off.

When asked if this may have been a case of mistaken identify, Corner said, “It’s certainly possible. It’s part of our investigation to determine why this happened.”

Corner said investigators have no information to suggest the suspects are affiliated with gangs.

The suspect who allegedly dropped off the vehicle in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West was described as male with short, dreadlock-style hair and was wearing glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt with “Champion” written in white on the front, black pants and black running shoes.

The suspected shooter was described as male and was wearing a black surgical mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt with a Puma logo, Puma jogging pants and back Air Force One running shoes.

Images of the suspects were released on Wednesday.

Corner said officers have received some tips in the shooting, but they’re hoping someone will recognize the suspects now that images have been released.

View image in full screen Suspect images released by police. Handout / Durham Regional Police

A reporter asked Corner if Nigris had some money or personal troubles at the time of his killing.

“So to get into the specifics on Michael’s history … I don’t think it would be appropriate, but what I can say is Michael was a good man,” Corner said in response.

“He was well loved. He was a great person. And as I said before, there’s nothing to possibly suggest any reason why Michael would be targeted for this.”

‘He loved life’

Kollard said Nigris’ death has caused a level of loneliness that she can’t put into words.

“He was the loudest, funniest, most generous person in any room. He loved life and he lived to entertain,” she said.

“I wake up every morning gasping for air at the realization that this is real, and my soul aches at the thought of never seeing my brother again. I’ve had to watch my parents live their worst nightmare.”

Kollard said her family will do all they can to get justice and said “this is not going to be a cold case,” but added that they need the public’s help.

“Somebody must recognize one of these hideous faces that will forever haunt me,” she said.

“Please help us.”

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police at 905-721-4299 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.