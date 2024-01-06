Family friend finds missing senior who drove off embankment in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A 71-year-old man, missing for two days, was found Saturday morning by a family friend. He had driven his vehicle off a 60-foot embankment near Hartell, Alta.

The RCMP were initially called to an area off Highway 22 Thursday around 11:30 p.m. to help EMS find an elderly man who had fallen out of his truck. He told police he was in a “bush area, where he could see lights” and believed he was near his home.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police conducted a grid and road search, calling in the Calgary Police Service helicopter, along with a local fire drone to conduct an aerial search, but was unsuccessful.

The RCMP said a family friend was able to locate the senior just before 10 a.m. Saturday near Highway 22 and Highway 543.

Officers arrived on scene. EMS was called and the senior was taken by STARS to hospital in Calgary in critical condition.