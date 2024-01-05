Prominent member of Okanagan wine industry accused of sexually assaulting migrant worker: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry is accused of assaulting a migrant worker from Mexico he’d employed, RCMP said Friday.

Investigators would not name the suspect, nor a timeframe for when these allegations may have occurred, but said they have reason to believe there may be additional victims or witnesses and are encouraging them to come forward.

“Considering the seriousness of this allegation, and the potential for additional victims, police are reaching out to the community to speak with those who have yet to come forward,” Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson, said.

2:53 ‘Significant’ spike in military sexual assaults: StatCan

“If you have been a victim, or have any information, we’re encouraging you to speak with us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the likelihood of language barriers, the RCMP has Spanish-speaking officers available to assist.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Grandy said there have been no charges laid as of yet and no further details are being released at this time.

If you have been a victim, or have additional information, please contact the Oliver RCMP Detachment at 250- 498-3422, and quote file 2023-5996.