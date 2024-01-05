Menu

Health

U.S. FDA allowing Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 5, 2024 10:56 am
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it had authorized Florida to directly import prescription drugs from Canada, where prices of medicines are cheaper.

The regulator said it was committed to working with other states seeking to gain similar approvals.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said for securing such approvals, the “proposals must demonstrate the programs would result in significant cost savings to consumers without adding risk of exposure to unsafe or ineffective drugs.”

Importing drugs from Canada at lower costs for U.S. consumers has been considered for years, but it has been met with opposition from industry groups.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2020 finalized a plan that included a measure allowing states to submit import proposals to the FDA. The Biden administration subsequently followed with an order for the FDA to work with states on the plans.

Several other states are seeking similar approvals, according to New York Times, which first reported that the FDA had approved Florida’s request.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

