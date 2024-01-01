Oh boy! Guelph’s first baby of 2024 arrives minutes after midnight

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s first baby of 2024 arrived just eight minutes after the clock struck midnight.

The Guelph General Hospital announced on Monday that Milo Oldfield has the honour of being the first baby born at the hospital in the new year.

The hospital said in a news release that Milo came into the world at 12:08 a.m. at nine pounds, 10 ounces.

He and his mom Hayli are said to be doing fine. It is the first child for Hayli and dad Steven.

The hospital said there were 1,706 babies delivered at the hospital in 2023.