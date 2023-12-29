Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.

Vitalité Health Network said today people with non-urgent medical concerns should avoid the emergency departments at the Hopital de l’Enfant-Jésus in Caraquet, and the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

The agency says both facilities are experiencing a “high volume of patients” and a “high bed occupancy rate.”

Anyone needing non-critical care should see their family doctor, contact the province’s telehealth line or schedule a virtual appointment through eVisitNB.

The agency says anyone visiting those emergency rooms with non-urgent needs should expect wait times that are “much longer than usual.”

Vitalité did not immediately respond to an email asking what is behind the high numbers at its emergency departments, or what its occupancy rates are.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.