No injuries in semi truck fire on Hwy 401 near Napanee: OPP

A stretch of the 401 Highway was temporarily shut down Thursday after police say a semi truck burst into flames.

Lennox & Addington OPP say they found the truck already engulfed in flames, while parked on the shoulder of Highway 401 Westbound at Switzerville Road, shortly before noon.

The driver got out safely and was standing along the highway, police say.

View image in full screen The drive was not injured in the fire, police say. OPP

Police say there had been no crash that led to the fire.

Highway 401 westbound at County Road 4 to Switzerville Road was shut down to traffic while fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

One lane was reopened a short time later and the highway was fully reopened to traffic by 2:45 p.m.