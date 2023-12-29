Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries in semi truck fire on Hwy 401 near Napanee: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 11:48 am
Firefighters work to put out a semi truck that went up in flames on the 401 Highway Thursday. View image in full screen
Firefighters work to put out a semi truck that went up in flames on the 401 Highway Thursday. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A stretch of the 401 Highway was temporarily shut down Thursday after police say a semi truck burst into flames.

Lennox & Addington OPP say they found the truck already engulfed in flames, while parked on the shoulder of Highway 401 Westbound at Switzerville Road, shortly before noon.

The driver got out safely and was standing along the highway, police say.

The drive was not injured in the fire, police say. View image in full screen
The drive was not injured in the fire, police say. OPP

Police say there had been no crash that led to the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 401 westbound at County Road 4 to Switzerville Road was shut down to traffic while fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

One lane was reopened a short time later and the highway was fully reopened to traffic by 2:45 p.m.

A stretch of the 401 was closed to traffic while emergency crews fought the fire. View image in full screen
A stretch of the 401 was closed to traffic while emergency crews fought the fire. OPP

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices