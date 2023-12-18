Menu

Crime

Regina police charge 2 people in dangerous driving and weapons investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 11:52 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
Members of the Regina police have charged two people of Regina following a dangerous driving and weapons offence investigation over the weekend. File / Getty
Regina police charged two people following a dangerous driving and weapons investigation.

Officers saw a suspicious vehicle near Angus Street and 6th Avenue on Dec. 17 at approximately 8 p.m., which led to a traffic stop on the vehicle.

“Police identified the driver as being a prohibited driver, and as they attempted to place him under arrest, the driver sped away from police,” police said in a release.

“RPS Air Support unit was able to monitor the vehicle, which drove at a high rate of speed throughout the city. Items including a firearm were observed discarded from the vehicle, which ground police located and retrieved.”

Police said the vehicle was eventually driven to the 200 block of North Albert Street where the occupants exited. They were arrested by police and subsequently charged.

Chance Fink, 24, of Regina, is charged with numerous charges such as dangerous driving, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Cayla Bird, 25, also of Regina, is charged with careless use of firearm, weapons dangerous, and among other offences.

Both will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Monday at 2 p.m.

