Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary-area veterinarian offers free dental care: ‘A Smile for Christmas’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 2:00 pm
Dental treatment by veterinarian Dr. Beth Barrett brought big benefits for Vicky Farr's dog Meeka. View image in full screen
Dental treatment by veterinarian Dr. Beth Barrett brought big benefits for Vicky Farr's dog Meeka. Gil Tucker/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This holiday season brings a chance of a life-changing gift for a lucky dog in the Calgary area.

Barrett Veterinary Practice, just southeast of the city, is now running a campaign called ‘A Smile for Christmas.’

It offers the chance for free dental work for a deserving dog.

“Anybody can submit pets that they know might benefit from dental work,” Dr. Beth Barrett said. “Generally it’s people who are either in a difficult situation or have a rescue pet that they’re trying to do something for.”

The recipient of free dental care during the 2022 ‘A Smile for Christmas’ campaign was Vicky Farr, whose dog Meeka had extensive dental problems.

Meeka is one of several rescue animals Farr has taken in, including three other dogs and seven cats.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cost are huge,” Farr said. “With the food and medication, it was taking its toll.”

The procedures Barrett performed on Meeka would’ve come with significant costs.

“Between $1,200 and $1,600,” Barrett said. “It’s very expensive.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta animal charity in desperate need of veterinary volunteers'
Alberta animal charity in desperate need of veterinary volunteers

Farr says the dental work made a major difference for 13-year-old Meeka.

“She’s an old girl,” Farr said, adding that when her severe toothaches were gone, she was “flying off the couch and zooming around the house.”

Barrett says good dental care can bring big benefits for dogs and other pets, helping to keep them healthy in many parts of their bodies.

“It’s what Christmas is about – doing good things for others,” Barrett said.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrett’s clinic will be accepting applications for the free dental care until Dec. 18.

“I’m forever grateful,” Farr said. “Christmas ahead is bright and wonderful.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary charity group supports Canadians whose pets have cancer'
Calgary charity group supports Canadians whose pets have cancer
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices