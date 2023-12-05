Calgary police officer’s badge stolen from Yamnuska Trail parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s Note: Calgary police originally provided the wrong badge number. The number on the stolen badge reads 5296.

The Calgary Police Service has issued a warning after an off-duty officer’s badge was stolen from a vehicle during a break-in at a popular hiking area near Canmore.

The theft occurred in the parking lot at the Yamnuska trailhead off Highway 1A on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and several other items were also swiped.

The badge is engraved with the regimental number 5296.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in or the location of the badge can contact the Canmore RCMP detachment at 403-678-5516.

Calgary police encourage members of the public to ask for photo identification if they are uncertain whether an officer they encounter is legitimate, or to contact the CPS non-emergency line to confirm the identity of the officer.