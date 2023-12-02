Menu

Canada

Sip, savor, and vote: Hot beverage week kickstarts the holiday spirit in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 5:42 pm
It's officially hot beverage week in Winnipeg and over a dozen local businesses will be offering different cozy concoctions.
It's officially hot beverage week in Winnipeg and over a dozen local businesses will be offering different cozy concoctions. . Courtesy, Old Strathcona Business Association
It’s officially hot beverage week in Winnipeg and over a dozen local businesses will be offering cozy concoctions.

The week is hosted in the Exchange District and according to Rachael Alguire from the Exchange District BIZ it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

“It’s really about giving the community together for the holidays,” she said.

There will be so many unique wintery drinks for people to try.

“I am personally really excited for the little brown jug they have got a fun hot apple cider,”  Alguire added.

This is the seventh year for the event and Alguire said it’s a great way to get people out to the exchange.

“There’s so much to do in the Exchange right now and it’s just a great opportunity to maybe check out your favourite restaurant that maybe you’ve been to a hundred times before or check out a brand new spot that maybe you haven’t been to before.”

People can access the full menu and vote for their favourite drink on the Exchange District’s website.

The week begins on Saturday, Dec 2, and runs until Saturday, Dec 9.

