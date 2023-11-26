Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Lake Country RCMP helping alleviate holiday stress through annual toy and food drive

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 3:42 pm
The Lake Country RCMP has partnered with the Lake Country Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Save-On-Foods, for the 12th-annual Cram the Cruiser toy and food drive.
The Lake Country RCMP has partnered with the Lake Country Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Save-On-Foods, for the 12th-annual Cram the Cruiser toy and food drive. Lake Country RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With more than half of British Columbians feeling stressed about making ends meet, the holidays may look very different for some families this year, but residents in Lake Country have an opportunity to fill the gap for those in need.

The Lake Country RCMP has partnered with the Lake Country Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Save-On-Foods, for the 12th annual Cram the Cruiser toy and food drive.

“Christmas can be a stressful time for families,” states Sgt. Jon Collins, Unit Commander for the Lake Country RCMP Detachment. “This is our way to give back to our community when they need it the most at this time of year.”

Click to play video: 'Toy drive honours fallen Calgary police officer'
Toy drive honours fallen Calgary police officer

On Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., volunteers will be on hand at the Save-on-Foods at 9522 Main Street to collect new, unwrapped food and toy donations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Last year’s event resulted in 189 new toys and 19 used toys donated to families in need.

“We truly appreciate the donations raised by the Lake Country RCMP,” states Joy Haxton, manager of the Lake Country Food Bank. “Donations raised in Lake Country help make Christmas brighter for local families in need within our own community. Local area food banks have seen a 3-fold increase in requests this year.”

Since 2012, over $50,056 in cash or checks and 14,500 pounds of items have been donated. If you would like to make a donation but can’t get to Save-On-Foods on Dec. 2, Lake Country RCMP on Berry Road and Royal lePage at 10058, Hwy 97 in Lake Country will also be accepting unwrapped toys, food, cash and cheque donations for the food bank from now until Friday Dec. 9.

 

More on Lifestyle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices