Osoyoos residents, angered by massive tax hike, disrupt town council meeting

The topic on the agenda was fireworks.

And while council didn’t get to discuss it, sparks flew on Thursday evening inside town hall in Osoyoos, as residents angry about a massive property tax hike disrupted the meeting.

According to the town, the tax hike of 39 per cent, is necessary to upgrade failing water and sewer infrastructure.

However, residents feel they had little to no say in council’s decision.

Osoyoos resident Ron Sargeant told Global News that “there aren’t a lot of people happy about the tax increase.”

And on Thursday, dozens of residents stormed council chambers, even though the tax hike — passed several weeks ago — wasn’t on Thursday’s agenda.

The most important item on the agenda was to ensure a decision from council to adjust insurance rates so the town could have fireworks on Dec. 1. But that didn’t happen, as the chaos stopped the meeting before it had a chance to start. Town council, including the mayor, left, fueling the fire even more.

The town’s chief administrative officer admits the hike on the utility side is high, but says the town has been requesting infrastructure upgrades.

“I think people in the community are very aware of both their water quality and quantity issues,” said Rod Risling. “This budget, that council deliberated on, did exactly what the community asked for, and that’s to ensure that there’s safe and adequate water for people to consume.”

While residents agree utility improvements are needed, they are calling on less urgent projects to be scrapped to bring down the tax hike.

Residents say they will be holding a town hall meeting next week, Wed., Nov. 29, 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, and have invited council and staff to attend.

“I have delivered, to town councillors, the mayor, the CFO and the CAO, all letters inviting them to our meeting,” said Sargeant. “I’m hoping they will show up.”