Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Westmount reducing garbage collection, promoting composting

By Amanda Jelowicki Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 3:34 pm
A green cart composting bin is shown in Calgary.
A green cart composting bin is shown in Calgary. Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Westmount, Que., has adopted a new waste management policy, which will see a focus on composting and a reduction in garbage collection frequency.

“I would like to say we are cutting edge and leading the pack on this, but we are not,” said Westmount Mayor Christina Smith.

“There are many other cities who have taken initiatives to reduce what we are sending to landfill.”

Smith said the city’s three-year waste management contract was up for renewal in May next year, so she said while the contract was being renegotiated, the city opted to refresh its policy on waste.

“We are seeing huge increases in the cost of other contracts that are being passed by cities in other parts of Quebec,” she said.

“We want to ensure we are following best practices, and to ensure we are sending less waste to landfills.”

Story continues below advertisement

Starting May 1st next year, all apartment buildings with nine units or more will be forced to provide space to tenants for mandatory composting.

Weekly garbage pickup will continue for larger apartments, but for single-family dwellings it will be reduced to two times a month between Oct. 1st and April 30th.

Weekly composting and recycling pickup will continue for the city.

Smith says only about 40 per cent of Westmount residents compost, and she wants that number much higher.

More on Canada

“Once you start composting, you will never stop. Your garbage does not stink. We will provide you with bins,” she said.

“We will have information sessions over the next few months to help residents understand and to really increase the rate of composting in Westmount.”

The city plans an information campaign  to raise awareness about composting and the importance of reducing the amount of waste being sent to landfills.

Smith says the decision to reduce weekly garbage collection for homes is not a novel one. She said many boroughs and municipalities in the Montreal area have already adopted such policies, and some go even further, with once-a-month garbage collection.

Trending Now

Pointe Claire adopted a bi-weekly winter garbage collection schedule about five years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Tim Thomas says residents adapted easily.

“It’s without problems. Most of our citizens are on board. Garbage does not smell much in the winter,” Thomas said.

“It is not a real inconvenience and if you are composting and recycling properly you don’t need to put out much garbage, really.”

He said it’s incumbent on cities to do all they can to help the environment and reduce waste as much as possible.

“I think in the environmental climate we are in, it’s the least we can do. Most citizens accept it every second week in the winter. It was almost seamless. It has not been a problem from what I can tell,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Quebec promises to do more to reduce waste, increase recycling'
Quebec promises to do more to reduce waste, increase recycling
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices