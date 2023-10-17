Out of sight, out of mind: When should you get your eyes checked?

Send this page to someone via email

How often do you get your eyes checked?

Well, according to a new survey, you may be overdue for an eye exam. Nearly half of Canadians are unaware of how often they should get their eyes checked, according to Specsavers and the Canadian Council of the Blind.

Nearly 75 per cent also said they were unaware that vision loss was not only preventable, but treatable.

For over 30 years, Ryan Horne has worked as an optician and has owned Spex by Ryan, a luxury glasses store in downtown Regina for the last nine years.

He said the classic mistake most people make is not seeking help when they need it.

“People who feel that they can see well, they feel like they don’t need to see their doctor,” Horne said. “They are saying ‘everything is going fine, I see what I need to see,’ meanwhile unaware there could be an underlying issue that an eye exam could really showcase.”

Horne also said people neglect eye exams and glasses is because of the cost.

“If they understand their insurance, they are generally pretty loyal to following it because it’s covered,” Horne explained. “Those that are not insured, it’s really out of sight, out of mind.”

According to the survey, only 35 per cent of people book an eye exam once they experience vision issues, as opposed to getting regular checkups.

For Adam Filby, he stopped by Spex by Ryan to get prescription glasses for work. While he normally just uses safety glasses, he believes there is value in investing in his eyes and getting them looked at.

“I’m hoping they’re going to last longer than my standard safety glasses,” Filby said about his new glasses.

“If I didn’t have insurance, I’d question a little harder on whether or not to get them. But it’s still something I’m interested in as someone who’s had eye injuries recently.”

According to the Canadian Council of the Blind, more than eight million Canadians are living with an eye disease that could lead to blindness.

In Saskatchewan, children under 18 and those over 64 are eligible for a free eye exam. It is recommended to get your eyes checked every year to two years.

