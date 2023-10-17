Menu

Canada

Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton recipient of Harrison Award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 3:35 pm
Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton was named this year’s recipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award on Tuesday.

The award, established in 2013, honours a Stampeders player for his outstanding community service.

Begelton has a CFL-high 82 catches this season for 1,054 yards and four touchdowns. But the 30-year-old Texan is also involved in numerous community events.

He is a regular participant in the Every Yard Counts program, visiting the Alberta Children’s Hospital with teammates the day before every home game. The club also invites a patient and family to attend a game at McMahon Stadium and meet with players afterwards.

Begelton also participates in the Learn to Play program, helping coach flag football to youngsters between the ages of five and 15. He was also involved in a KidsPlay football program for the South Asian and New Canadian communities.

In addition, Begelton has supported numerous local charities and organizations such as Tim Hortons Camp Days, Wellsprings Alberta and the Salvation Army Coat Drive with visits and social-media posts.

“God blesses you so that you can bless others,” said Begelton, in his sixth season with the Stampeders. “Without the community, we athletes would be nothing.”

“To be able to give back, however I can, grants me the privilege of being able to step on that field and play freely, knowing that God called me here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

