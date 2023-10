See more sharing options

A train struck and killed a man near Circle Drive in Saskatoon Monday morning.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it is at the scene between Edmonton Avenue and Avenue D North, noting police received the report around 8:30 a.m.

Officers found a dead man, but added that next of kin have yet to be notified.

Traffic restrictions are in place at 33rd Street West and Edmonton Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.