Flu shots and walk-in clinics available in Saskatchewan as cold and flu season rolls in

As the days get colder, flu season creeps up, and with that, a warning from the Saskatchewan Health Authority to get your flu shot.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website has an online booking system for anyone looking to get their Fall influenza and COVID-19 immunizations, but also has a list of dates and locations for walk-in vaccine clinics with no appointment necessary.

The SHA says photo identification is needed for immunization appointments to verify identity, and vaccines are also offered at local pharmacies, with a map of participating pharmacies on its website.

Dr. Simon Kapaj, the medical health officer for the SHA located in Saskatoon, said they’ve started the immunization campaign, noting they’ve been working hard to make these clinics available.

He said in extreme cases the flu virus can attack our immune system.

“As a result, it can lead to complications like lung failure or heart failure,” Kapaj said.

He said immunization was particularly important for people at long-term care centres, kids, anyone with chronic medical conditions and people who interact with those groups.

“For example, our relatives. If we want to protect them, especially seniors, the best way is by getting the flu shot, and to that matter, at the same time, a COVID-19 shot as well.”