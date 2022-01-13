Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival – Touring Exhibition

Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival is taking their show on the road. Join us for their first touring exhibition. The festival aims to increase awareness about Outsider Artists and to challenge stereotypes about who and what counts in the art world. Outsider Art is different, this art shakes up what you think you know about art and sometimes delves headfirst into challenging social and political issues. The festival provides a much-needed platform for visual and performing artists to gather, learn, and share their creative scope with the wider community. Opening Reception: January 13th 6-8 pm. The reception will be in-person, subject to PHO Health Orders, please check POMOArts.ca for up-to-date event details. Exhibition Dates: January 13th 2022 - February 16th 2022 Enjoy this show by visiting the Gallery or viewing the online exhibition on PoMoArts.ca.