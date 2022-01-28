630 CHED supports Edmonton Renovation Show

The Edmonton Renovation Show is returning to the Edmonton Expo Centre. From January 28 – 30, 2022 visit the Edmonton Expo centre for all your renovation needs.

Experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.

With over 200+ booths to explore and unique feature displays to enjoy, this is a valuable event for all Edmonton homeowners.

Visit Edmontonrenovationshow.com for tickets.